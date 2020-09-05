Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Crawford 39, Bruceville-Eddy 25
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Department of Transportation warns against drinking and driving
-
Transporting the Dead
-
With schools closed and sports canceled, social media provides outlet for teenagers...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Health Care Unlimited
-
Residents urged to complete the 2020 Census as deadline approaches