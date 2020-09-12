Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Clyde 52, Riesel 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
Texas AFT launches tool to track COVID-19 infections at schools
-
McAllen, Sharyland school districts announce plans to resume in-person instruction for some...
-
Family mourns the death of 15-year-old girl killed by woman with two...
-
Woman says death certificate incorrectly listed the cause of her grandmother's death...