Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
May 48, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco chemistry teacher goes all-in on virtual learning, transforms garage into science...
-
Cameron County officials cautiously optimistic as number of new coronavirus cases drops
-
Hidalgo County EMS once again offers air ambulance service
-
McAllen police sergeant honored with customer service award
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers assistance to people affected by COVID-19