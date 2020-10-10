Saturday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Cypress Bridgeland 42, Houston Langham Creek 8

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 41, Duncanville 14

Lubbock Christian 60, FW Calvary 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blackwell vs. Olfen, ccd.

