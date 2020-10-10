x

Saturday's Scores

2 hours 58 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 October 10, 2020 2:43 PM October 10, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cypress Bridgeland 42, Houston Langham Creek 8

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 41, Duncanville 14

Lubbock Christian 60, FW Calvary 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blackwell vs. Olfen, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days