Saturday's Scores

2 hours 30 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 August 29, 2020 4:22 PM August 29, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cedar Hill Trinity 49, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 14

Saint Jo 58, Medina 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

