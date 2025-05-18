Sea Turtle Inc. expecting ‘record-breaking’ nesting season for sea turtles

Those enjoying South Padre Island may stumble across more sea turtle nests than usual for this time of year.

According to Sea Turtle Inc., nesting season for the turtles came early this year.

“We’re on pace, we could have a record-breaking year for sure,” Sea Turtle Inc. Wendy Knight said. “This season has started off with a bang… We're only about four weeks into nesting season, that is extremely unusual."

According to Knight, Sea Turtle Inc. volunteers responded to 60 nesting turtles last week. During this time last year, volunteers responded to 38.

The turtles that have nested so far are all endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. Each nest will have between 80 and 120 eggs.

Green sea turtles may start arriving in the month of June.

“Interestingly enough, a lot of them are happening inside the city limits,” Knight said, noting that some of those nesting events are happening on populated parts of the island.

Sea Turtle Inc. staff members and volunteers take those eggs to a safe place, while nesting mothers get a general health check. The mothers also receive a tumor check and a tag check to see if the team has previously treated them.

It takes those nesting moms an average of two years to work up the energy to nest on the coast of South Padre Island.

Sea Turtle Inc. is asking the public to help those turtles by clearing out trash, filling any sand holes that are dug, and knocking down sand castles before heading home.

The current nesting season runs until the end of August 2025.

