Search suspended for fisherman who disappeared in the Brownsville Ship Channel

The search for a fisherman who disappeared after a commercial shrimping vessel capsized and sank in the Brownsville Ship Channel was suspended on Sunday night, according to the U.S. coast guard.

Two people were aboard the vessel when it sank early Saturday morning, and one of the fishermen was rescued.

The other fisherman, identified as the captain of the vessel, Eduardo Perez, remains missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: U.S. Coast Guard responds to capsized shrimp vessel at the Port of Brownsville

“Multiple surface assets and an air asset searched the area for 14 hours, covering approximately 55 square miles,” a news release from the Coast Guard stated.

Perez is described as a Hispanic male weighing 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.

The Coast Guard is working closely with local authorities and T&T Salvage to recover the shrimping vessel, and the Brownsville Ship Channel remains closed until it is considered safe to reopen, the release added.