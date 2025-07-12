U.S. Coast Guard responds to capsized shrimp vessel at the Port of Brownsville

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a capsized shrimp vessel near the LNG facility at the Port of Brownsville, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the report came in at around 7 a.m. Saturday. Two people were onboard the vessel; one person was rescued with no reported injuries, and a second remains missing.

The missing man is described as Hispanic, 240 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the shipping channel is closed while land and marine units, including a helicopter, continue the search.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Brownsville Fire Department have divers on scene assisting in searches as well, according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.