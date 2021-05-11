Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic set in Edcouch

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County, in partnership with the county Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office and Edcouch-Elsa ISD, will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. through noon at the Edcouch-Elsa ISD Robert M. Capello Sr. Gymnasium - located at Hwy 107 & Mile 4 Road W. in Edcouch - according to a news release from the county.

The 2nd dose Moderna vaccine is only for people who received the first dose of the vaccine at the same location on Thursday, April 15, the news release stated.

All residents who are eligible for their second-dose vaccination should bring their picture ID and vaccination cards. Recipients are asked to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the forms. Residents are also asked to arrive at the same scheduled time as their first dose appointment.