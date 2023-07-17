Second man under investigation in death of Nahomi Rodriguez

It's been seven years since the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez.

The San Benito teen was last seen alive leaving her late night shift at a Harlingen McDonald's.

No arrests have been made, but late last week a person of interest was identified.

Miguel Angel Flores, 40, is believed to be responsible for Nahomi's disappearance and death.

Flores is currently in prison, serving time for aggravated robberies in both Hidalgo and Cameron County. He has previously served time for an aggravated kidnapping in 2003.

Records show Flores held a woman against her will and threatened her with a knife in the aggravated robbery case.

Flores again threatened a woman with a knife in June 2017, that was nearly a year after Nahomi disappeared.

The Cameron County District Attorney believes Flores had help moving Nahomi's body to where it was eventually found, just north of Rio Hondo.

The DA believes the second suspect lives in the Valley, more specifically near where Nahomi's remains were found.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.