Second round of vaccinations planned for this weekend in Edinburg

People who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in December with DHR Health in Edinburg will be able to receive the second dose of the vaccine this weekend.

Those who are eligible for the second dose would have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine between Dec. 25, 2020 and Dec. 27, 2020 at DHR Health.

No first doses will be administered at the event, and no one who received a first dose at another location other than DHR Health will be allowed to get their second dose with DHR Health.

The events will take place at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance (DHR) located at 118 Paseo Del Prado on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DHR Health asks that eligible recipients return to the site on the date specified on their vaccination card. Vaccination cards and a photo ID will be required to receive the second dose.

For questions, contact DHR Health's COVID-19 hotline at 956-362-6843.