Second suspect in McAllen armed robbery investigation arrested

The second suspect in an armed robbery investigation in McAllen has been arrested.

Luis Armando Jasso was arrested on Thursday, June 25, in Alamo and is currently pending arraignment, according to McAllen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

Saenz said McAllen police were able to locate Jasso with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

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The robbery occurred on April 30 at an apartment in the 2500 block of North McColl Road.

According to a criminal complaint, Jasso and Andoni Garcia stole a female victim's Nike Air Force 1s and Coach watch at gunpoint.

Garcia turned himself in to police custody on May 15 and was charged with aggravated robbery. According to Hidalgo County jail records, he was released on June 11 on a $25,000 bond.