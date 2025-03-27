Security guard discharges firearm during aggravated assault incident at Weslaco restaurant
Weslaco police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at Ojos Locos Restaurant.
Police said during the incident, a security guard discharged their firearm toward the suspects. No injuries have been reported.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
