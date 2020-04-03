Selena Gomez reveals bipolar diagnosis to Miley Cyrus

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Selena Gomez says she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a conversation on social media with Miley Cyrus. The 27-year-old Gomez spoke about her diagnosis in a 20-minute conversation Friday while on Cyrus' “Bright Minded" series on Instagram. The singer says she “realized that I was bipolar” after she recently visited a mental hospital. She says understanding her disorder more helped take “the fear away." In her discussion with Cyrus, Gomez said she has witnessed mental health issues within her family. The singer-actress has been open with her health issues before, disclosing in 2017 that she underwent kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.