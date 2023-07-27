Senator Cruz advocating for quicker approval process for new international bridges
Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing to make it easier to build and expand international bridges.
Cruz told Channel 5 News the "permitting process" needs to speed up.
“The benefits of building these new bridges, or expanding the bridges, is enormous,” Cruz said. “We are talking about thousands and thousands of jobs for south Texas."
It’s a bipartisan push that Valley congressmen are also calling for.
Cruz said he hopes to get a bill passed by the end of the year.
