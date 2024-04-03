Senior Summit to offer health resources for elderly Valley residents

Community leaders are helping the elderly find ways to take better care of their health.

The Senior Summit is set to take place in Rio Grande City and San Juan.

President and CEO of the RGV Hispanic Chamber Cynthia Sakulenzki speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the resources that will be made available at the summit, along with what kind of health screenings will be offered as well.

The Senior Summit is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 in Rio Grande City and the second is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 in San Juan.

