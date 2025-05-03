Sharyland, Rivera, & Pioneer force winner-take-all Game 3's in the bi-district round
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES:
Harlingen 5, Edinburg 0 - Harlingen wins the series to advance.
PSJA 8, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 0 - PSJA wins the series to advance.
Los Fresnos 11, La Joya 1 - Los Fresnos wins the series to advance.
Nikki Rowe 4, Weslaco East 0 - Nikki Rowe wins the series to advance.
Pioneer 2, Harlingen South 0 - Pioneer ties the series. Game 3 on Saturday.
Sharyland 4, Brownsville Lopez 3 - Sharyland ties the series. Game 3 on Saturday.
Corpus Christi Ray 12, Rio Grande City 2 - Ray wins the series to advance.
Palmview 4, Flour Bluff 3 - Palmview leads the series 1-0.
Game 2: San Benito 4, Weslaco 0 Game 3: Weslaco 9, San Benito 4 (F/11) - Weslaco wins the series to advance.
Rivera 4, PSJA North 2 - Rivera ties the series. Game 3 on Saturday.
Mission Veterans 8, Gregory-Portland 4 - Mission Veterans wins the series to advance.
Calallen 22, Valley View 3 - Calallen wins the series to advance.
Zapata 7, La Feria 1 - Zapata wins the series to advance.
Hebbronville 11, Progreso 0 - Hebbronville wins the series to advance.
SINGLE GAME PLAYOFF SCORES:
Lyford 19, Monte Alto 3 - Lyford advances.
Robstown 9, La Grulla 0 - Robstown advances.
