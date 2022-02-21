'She literally broke down:' Valley mother pulls child from school after alleged bullying

A Valley mother who says her 11-year-old daughter became a victim of bullying is speaking out after she was forced to withdraw her from school.

Brenda Garza says her daughter Mariah has attended Vanguard Academy Beethoven for years. But after her child told her bullies pushed and verbally threatened her on multiple occasions, Garza says she couldn't let her stay at the school.

"I said, 'hey, how was school?' and she literally broke down," Garza said, adding that while she made complaints to school leaders, the bullying didn't stop.

In a statement, Vanguard Academy said it "desires to prevent bullying by establishing a positive, collaborative school climate and clear rules for student conduct."

Read the entire statement below:

"Vanguard Academy desires to prevent bullying by establishing a positive, collaborative school climate and clear rules for student conduct. Our schools provide resources to educate and engage every student, at every grade level on bullying. These resources promote communication and social skills to educate students about appropriate online behavior and strategies to prevent and respond to bullying and cyber-bullying. These resources provided include weekly Counselor Sessions with each classroom, with each grade level on teaching students how to create a culture of kindness and respect. Our administrative teams, faculty, and staff also receive related professional development, including information about early warning signs of harassing/intimidating behaviors and effective prevention and intervention strategies"

