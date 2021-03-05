Sheriff: 4th suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in the case of a drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near Mission.

Juan Roman Olaguez, 44, of Alton was charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age on Friday.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Investigators say Olaguez will be the last person charged in the investigation.

Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez, 44, of Alton (left) William Garcia, 30, of McAllen (center left), Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, of Alton (center right) and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, of Mission (right) have been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl in Mission. (Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records)

Thirty-year-old William Garcia of McAllen, 42-year-old Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and 43-year-old Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission have also been arrested in the case.

The shooting occurred Feb. 23 on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue. Deputies found a deceased 6-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit against the men.

"…Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," the affidavit reads.

The girl was watching TV in a bedroom when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly, Guerra said during a press conference.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between neighbors.

