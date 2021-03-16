Sheriff: Deputy fired after being arrested on DWI charge in Donna

Roberto Rivera. Photo Credit Hidalgo County Jail Records

A Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy has been fired after he was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in Donna, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra said he was informed of the off-duty arrest of deputy Roberto Rivera by the Donna Police Department on Monday.

Rivera was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug, according to a news release.

Hidalgo County jail records show Rivera had his bond set at $25,000 by the Donna Municipal Court on Tuesday and is out on bond.

Rivera's employment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has been terminated effective immediately, Guerra said.

"I am committed to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office," Guerra said in a statement. "We will continue to investigate any and all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to you, the citizens we serve."

This story has been updated throughout.