Sheriff: Firefighters find 2 bodies after structure fire in rural Edinburg

Firefighters found two bodies inside a residence in rural Edinburg after extinguishing a structure fire early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the structure fire south of Curry on Tower Road east of Carricero at about 3 a.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

HAPPENING NOW: At about 3am, deputies responded to a structure fire south of Curry on Tower Rd east on Carricero in rural Edinburg. Edinburg FD extinguish the fire and located two bodies inside the residence. @HCFireMarshal are now on scene. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/U23AxuSvw9 — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 3, 2021

Edinburg firefighters extinguished the fire and located two bodies inside the residence.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.