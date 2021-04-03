x

Sheriff: Firefighters find 2 bodies after structure fire in rural Edinburg

Saturday, April 03 2021
By: KRGV Digital Team

Firefighters found two bodies inside a residence in rural Edinburg after extinguishing a structure fire early Saturday morning. 

Deputies responded to the structure fire south of Curry on Tower Road east of Carricero at about 3 a.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. 

Edinburg firefighters extinguished the fire and located two bodies inside the residence. 

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the case. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

