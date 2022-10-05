Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with homicide investigation near Los Fresnos

Photo credit: Cameron County jail

Authorities arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a homicide investigation near Los Fresnos, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office says investigators obtained evidence on Tuesday that identified Uribe as a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Jose Angel Bravo, whose body was found in a pool of blood at a home located off of FM 1575 near Los Fresnos.

Deputies found Bravo with what appeared to be possible gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Bravo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators spotted Uribe at the Green Valley Farms subdivision in San Benito before authorities say he ran into a heavy brush area.

Uribe was later spotted walking along a canal and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case.