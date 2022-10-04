Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway near Los Fresnos after man found dead with apparent gunshot wounds

A homicide investigation is underway near Los Fresnos after a man was found dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home located off of FM 1575 near Los Fresnos on Tuesday regarding a man laying on the driveway face down.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Angel Bravo, 41, with what appeared to be possible gunshot wounds, according to a news release. A justice of the peace pronounced Bravo dead at the scene.

Deputies also observed dried blood on the ground. Foul play is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy has been ordered and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.