Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wounds in rural San Juan

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in rural San Juan, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Sunday.

At about 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to a call at a farm near Stewart Road and Military Road in rural San Juan regarding a man down.

Deputies found a man dead on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He has not yet been identified.

Four male witnesses have been taken to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office for interviews. They have not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.