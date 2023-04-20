Sheriff’s office: Aggravated robbery stemmed from marijuana sale

Photos of the suspect vehicles the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says were involved in the aggravated robbery. Courtesy photo.

The 20-year-old male victim of a Wednesday aggravated robbery near Weslaco was shot at while attempting to sell marijuana, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victim previously told authorities the robbery had stemmed from him trying to sell a puppy, the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 10300 block of Mile 4 West Road at around 3:57 p.m. where they encountered the victim with a gunshot wound on his shoulder, according to a news release.

The victim told police he and his friend met a man driving a blue “newer model” Honda Accord at the intersection of Mile 4 West Road and Mile 13 North Road to sell him an English bulldog puppy.

A second man showed up in a black Lincoln MKZ, while the other driver pointed a handgun at the victims, according to the news release.

“[The victim] had initially stated to deputies that he had been robbed and shot during a sell of a puppy. Investigators continued to question the victim, who later stated he and his friend had gone to Weslaco, Texas to sale some marijuana,” a Thursday news release stated. “The victim further stated that they met the suspects who assaulted him and took the marijuana from him.”

The robbery ended with the victim driving off as the suspects chased him in their vehicles. The victim lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a property, the release stated.

Anyone with any information on the robbery and the suspect vehicles is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383- 8114.