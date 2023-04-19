Sheriff’s office: Aggravated robbery near Weslaco critically injures man selling a puppy

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday shooting near Weslaco that left a man in critical condition.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 10300 block of Mile 4 West Road at around 3:57 p.m. where they encountered a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his shoulder, according to a news release.

The victim told police he and his friend met a man driving a blue “newer model” Honda Accord at the intersection of Mile 4 West Road and Mile 13 North Road to sell him an English bulldog puppy.

A second man showed up in a black Chrysler 300 and got the puppy from the victim and his friend, while the other driver pointed a handgun at the victims, according to the news release.

“The victims drove away, but were followed and shot at by the suspects,” the news release stated. “The victim lost control of his vehicle, because he had been shot in the shoulder."

The victim was transported to DHR Health in critical condition. His passenger was unharmed, the release added.

The suspect vehicles were not located.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383- 8114.