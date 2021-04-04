Sheriff's Office: Man charged with manslaughter in connection with cousin's shooting death in rural Elsa

Raul Reyes has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in connection with the shooting death of his cousin, 21-year-old Alex Diaz, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. (Photo credit: HCSO)

A man was charged with manslaughter on Sunday in connection with the shooting death of his cousin in rural Elsa.

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a ranch located on Mile 5 1/2 West in rural Elsa regarding a 911 call indicating a man had been shot, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified the gunshot victim as 21-year-old Alex Diaz, who was shot in the torso. Diaz was taken to local hospital, where he later died.

READ ALSO: Sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in rural Elsa dies at hospital

Investigators met with Diaz's cousin, Raul Reyes, who initially stated his cousin accidentally shot himself with his gun, according to the news release.

Investigators say they also met with witnesses who heard Diaz say he had been shot by Reyes.

Reyes has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Bond was set at $300,000.

Sheriff's investigators ask anyone with information about the case to call 956-383-8114.