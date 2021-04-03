x

Sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in rural Elsa dies at hospital

2 hours 31 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, April 03 2021 Apr 3, 2021 April 03, 2021 12:52 PM April 03, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
Photo credit: MGN Online

A man who was found with a gunshot wound in his abdomen in rural Elsa Friday night has died from his injuries, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. 

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call on the 22000 block of Mile 51/2 W in rural Elsa, Guerra said on Twitter. 

Deputies found a male with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The man has not been identified. 

The death remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days