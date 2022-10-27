Sheriff's office: Man wanted in connection with deadly Edinburg-area shooting turns himself in

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the Edinburg area has turned himself in.

Deputies found the man, identified as 39-year-old Alphia Howard Slough, at a Stripes store in San Juan early Thursday morning. Deputies say Slough wanted to turn himself in and was taken into custody without incident.

Slough is facing a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman, who was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway at a home on the 2700 block of Alberta Road on Tuesday.

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots from inside the house, and saw Guzman walk outside and collapse on the driveway.

An arraignment for Slough is pending.