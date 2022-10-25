Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation near Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway in rural Edinburg early Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2700 block of Alberta Road at around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare concern, according to a news release.

A witness told deputies gunshots were heard from inside the residence, and a male walked outside and collapsed on the driveway.

Deputies at the scene found a man lying on the driveway with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.