Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway in rural Edinburg early Tuesday morning.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2700 block of Alberta Road at around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare concern, according to a news release.
A witness told deputies gunshots were heard from inside the residence, and a male walked outside and collapsed on the driveway.
Deputies at the scene found a man lying on the driveway with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
This is an active investigation, and anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Local librarian writes book about UFO's
-
Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race
-
Election officials remind Valley residents about the do's and don't of polling...
-
Mission CISD staff members participate in Narcan training
-
Ceremony held for new nature park in the lake Olmito resaca area