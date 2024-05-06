Man sentenced for 2020 murder in Brownsville; was 16 years old at the time

A man was sentenced for a murder that occurred back in 2020 in Brownsville.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said George Neftaly Rodriguez was sentenced to 50 years for the murder of 63-year-old Maria Teresa Esparza. Rodriguez was only 16 years old at the time.

"This was very heinous, shocking and extremely alarming. The defendant was only 16 years old when he brutally murdered his 63-year-old neighbor, who was very nice to him. It was very alarming because of his young age," Saenz said.

The incident happened in December 2020 at the 4200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

The Brownsville Police Department responded to the residence, where they found Esparza dead from stab wounds. Rodriguez was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

He was sentenced on Monday morning.