City of Harlingen clears ditch to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season begins in June, and Rio Grande Valley cities are making sure they're prepared to handle any storm event.

Harlingen city officials cleared out a ditch over the weekend. The ditch was filled with brush that was preventing the water from flowing to the drainage system.

City officials say homes are a lot safer now that the brush has been removed.

"We had various complaints of people that live in the area worried about hurricane season coming around. It was starting to become an issue, so we contacted [the Texas Department of Transportation], set up a meeting and made it happen," Public Works Department Street Superintendent Danny Diaz said.

Hurricane season starts on June 1.