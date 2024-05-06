Willacy County Young Farmers to hold annual fishing tournament in Port Mansfield

Memorial Day weekend is just a few weeks away and if you love fishing, Port Mansfield is the place to be for the Willacy County Young Farmers Bullet Bob Austin Memorial Fishing Tournament.

Member Scooter McGee speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details, including divisions people can compete in and what kind of prizes they can win.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 in Port Mansfield.

There will be only on-site registration for the event. It will be held Friday, May 24 at the Port Mansfield Chamber of Commerce Pavilion, located at 101 East Port Drive, from Noon to 10 p.m.