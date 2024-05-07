Hidalgo County DA: Mission man sentenced for sexually abusing a child for three years

A Mission man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney, Toribio "Terry" Palacios.

Palacios said 54-year-old Nelson Zamora was sentenced to 15 years.

Mission police learned of the abuse back on March 25, 2022, when a young female made "an outcry of the sexual abuse" against Zamora when she was seven years old, according to Palacios.

Palacios said the girl was interviewed by a forensic interviewer and underwent a sexual assault examination. It was then determined Zamora had been sexually abusing the girl for three years.

Palacios said the abuse occurred when Zamora was alone with the girl at a Mission residence.

Zamora was arrested and charged as a result of the investigation.