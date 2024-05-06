Hidalgo Police Department to hold first police academy in July

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing a shortage of about 300 police officers.

In an effort to close the gap, the Hidalgo Police Department is recruiting for their first police academy.

Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez says not only will they train their own officers in-house, but also help train officers from other agencies.

Right now, the Hidalgo Police Department needs about seven officers to be fully staffed. Rodriguez says there is a lack of interest in law enforcement.

The academy is offering both day and night classes to try to close the gap and attract the next generation of police officers

"We do need good officers out there. A lot of us are getting older, eventually we are going to retire, so we need to make sure the officers coming up are good quality officers and stay focused on what they got to do," Rodriguez said.

Recruits will get a unique experience while training. They will be able to get a first-hand look on what's going on along the border.

The course will cost around $2,000. Everything will be included in the program and training will last anywhere from six to nine months.

The first academy begins Monday, July 1. The deadline to register is Monday, May 27.

For more information on how to register, click here.