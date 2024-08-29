Sheriff’s office: San Benito father arrested after child found dehydrated and covered in insect bites

A 29-year-old San Benito man is in custody after the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they found his child in “deplorable” conditions, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office went into Javier Lopez’s residence at the 32000 block of Bent Tree Avenue in response to a child custody dispute.

The news release described the living conditions of Lopez’s residence as “deplorable,” with no running water, old trash and dirty diapers left on the floor and an insect infestation of roaches and ants.

“Sheriff’s deputies then observed that the minor child was also in a neglected state, wearing a soiled diaper and presenting insect bites, old and new, as well as an untreated rash and signs of dehydration,” the news release stated.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of abandoning and endangering a child with criminal negligence. Jail records show he remains in custody on a $6,000 bond.

The child has since been medically evaluated and released to a family member, the news release added.