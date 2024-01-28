Sheriff's office: Stray dog apprehended after Mission man found dead with animal bites

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead near Mission with several animal bites on his arms and legs, according to a news release.

The body of Mission resident Rogelio Garza was found Friday at 1:23 p.m. at the 7500 block of W. Military Highway. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the scene after receiving a call of dogs biting the deceased.

“Investigators were informed by residents of the area of an aggressive stray dog, which was located and found with blood around the mouth,” the news release stated. “Animal control was called to the scene and recovered the dog.”

Garza’s family identified him as the deceased.

Investigators found no signs of blunt force trauma, and an autopsy was ordered.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.