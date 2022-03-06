Sheriff’s office: Suspect in deadly shooting taken into custody

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting was arrested and arraigned on murder charges.

Police apprehended 39-year-old Eric Gonzalo Hernandez of Alamo on Friday night, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Javier Cruz of Mexico.

At about 9:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Cruz with apparent gunshot wounds.

"Through the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s Office Investigators made contact with several witnesses who stated that Javier was shot by 39-year-old Eric Gonzalo Hernandez, of Alamo, Texas, after an argument," according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "Witness stated they heard gunshots and observed Javier fall to the ground while Eric left running from location."

Bond for Hernandez was set at $2 million.

