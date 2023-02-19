Sheriff's office: Three arrested near Brownsville for attempting to smuggle 112 pounds of marijuana

Three men were arrested near Brownsville after they were caught attempting to crossing the Rio Grande River with 112 pounds of marijuana.

Jesus Ledezma and Saul Saldana were arrested by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. A third person, who has not been identified, was taken into Border Patrol custody.

Authorities said they used night vision technology to scope out the drugs the suspect had. Ledezma and Saldana were both charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in criminal crime.