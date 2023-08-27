Silver Alert discontinued for man last seen in the city of Dickinson

Photo Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was discontinued on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11:56 p.m.

A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen in Dickinson, Texas.

Dan Oakes’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, according to the Silver Alert.

Oakes was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in a tan 2013 Toyota Carola with the Texas license plate number CCJ5928 on the 5500 block of Thistle Dr. in Dickinson, Texas.

Oakes has white/gray hair with blue eyes and weighs 122 pounds and is 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a retired Navy hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He also has scars on both of his arms.

Those with information on his disappearance are urged to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700.