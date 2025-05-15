x

Sit-down interview with UTRGV baseball's Steven Lancia ahead of conference tournament

Thursday, May 15 2025

Watch our interview with UTRGV catcher and Jody Ramsay award winner Steven Lancia ahead of the start of Southland Conference Tournament Bracket Play in Edinburg.

