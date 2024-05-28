Smart Living: Beating work burnout

Heavy workloads and deadline pressures have more and more people feeling exhausted at work.

According to a new study, 38 percent of people say they're experiencing burnout. People aged 18 to 24 are experiencing burnout at the highest rate.

Fifty-seven percent of people who are burnt out say they are less productive at work and produce lower quality work.

So how can you spot it?

"Burnout is usually a constellation of three things. One is emotional exhaustion, the second one is cynicism or depersonalization, meaning sort of you're going through your day and you're not as connected to your colleagues or to the work as you were before, and the third thing is a reduced sense of personal accomplishment," Pshychiatrist Jessi Gold said.

One telltale sign, you're angry at your inbox.

"If someone sends me an email and I get really mad, I shouldn't be that mad at an email. So that tends to be an earlier sign," Gold said.

Another sign?

"Adjustments to your schedule that might not seem like a big thing, but you love to cook and all of a sudden you're ordering takeout every day, you like to exercise and all of a sudden you just like don't have it in you to exercise as much," Gold said.

So what can you do about it?

Gold says find ways to take back control.

Prioritize self-care by getting enough sleep, exercising and making social connections. Also, change your daily routine.

"Don't check email constantly. Take your email off your phone if you have to," Gold said.

Find peer support and look for new challenges at work. Most importantly, don't ignore it.

Burnout may be a risk factor for depression, meaning that chronic, unresolved burnout may lead to depression.

The symptoms of depression are different and include feelings of guilt or worthlessness, difficulty concentrating and suicidal thoughts.

If you are experiencing any of these, call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.