Smart Living: Treating schizophrenia with cutting-edge medication

More than 3.5 million people in the United States are living with schizophrenia.

If left untreated, it can cause hallucinations, unusual ways of thinking and low motivation. Antipsychotic medications can help some, but the side effects can leave patients in a mental fog.

Now one woman is on a mission to help patients recover with news about new medications, treatments and support.

"I won a scholarship to study biochemistry at USC," Bethany Yeiser said. "It felt like the sky was the limit."

Yeiser was living her dream, but it would not last.

"I never dreamed that within just a few short years, I would develop schizophrenia, end up dropping out of classes, and ultimately become homeless," Yeiser said

A doctor told her she would be permanently disabled.

"I had been told you will never work, you will never go back to school," Yeiser said.

She was prescribed antipsychotic medications, but became a shadow of her old self. Then she learned of new, underutilized, cutting-edge injectable medications that changed her life.

"When I fully recovered, a lot of my dreams came true. I ended up graduating with my 3.84, not perfect, but close," Yeiser said.

She founded the Curesz Foundation where experts offer advice, information on new medications, mentorships, and support groups. That's where she met Jacob and his mom, Linda.

"I thought I was going to lose him forever and that he was never going to be the same," Linda said.

Since high school, Jacob, now 41, hears voices speaking to him.

"I'm listening to classical, cause that helps keep my thoughts in order and that keeps, I like to say it keeps the voices that are still there at bay," Jacob said.

With the new medications, Jacob was able to regain control. He's now married and has a full-time job.

"The important thing is to never give up on a person with schizophrenia," Yeiser said.

Yeiser has published two books. In 2014, she published her memoir, Mind Estranged, and this year wrote Awakenings, detailing the journey of others diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Both books are available on Amazon.