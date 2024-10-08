Solicitan vendedores para un evento comunitario en Brownsville
Alejandra Zertuche, representante de 'El hueso de Fraile', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento que realizarán para la comunidad.
Ubicación del evento: El hueso de Fraile, 837 E Elizabeth St, Ste D, Brownsville
Número de contacto: (956) 372-1415
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
