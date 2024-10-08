x

Solicitan vendedores para un evento comunitario en Brownsville

3 hours 51 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 3:36 PM October 08, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alejandra Zertuche, representante de 'El hueso de Fraile', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento que realizarán para la comunidad.

Ubicación del evento: El hueso de Fraile, 837 E Elizabeth St, Ste D, Brownsville 

Número de contacto: (956) 372-1415

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

