'Someone out there has the answers': Harlingen police seeking leads in 2003 cold case

Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department

Harlingen police are asking for the public's help in cracking a 19-year-old cold case.

Police say Oct. 6, 2022, marks the 19-year anniversary of the day Dr. James Earl Hefner was found killed.

Harlingen police have worked with several local, state and federal agencies throughout the years to follow up on information and investigate leads in the case.

"We continue to seek assistance from the community for information concerning Dr. Hefner’s case," Harlingen police said in a news release. "Someone out there has the answers."

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Harlingen area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.