South Padre Island businesses see drop in customers during fall season

The off season is just beginning at South Padre Island, but business owners say they are already starting to see a drop in customers.

There are fewer cars on the street, and there aren't nearly as many people waiting for food or drinks at restaurants.

The drop in visitors is normal for the off season, and now these businesses are waiting for the winter crowd to arrive to bring business back up.

Fresh brewed coffee can always be found at Café Karma. It attracts visitors from across the Valley and the world.

But it's around this time that barista Mackenzie Garza says they see a drop in coffee enthusiasts.

"It's definitely a lot slower than what we're used to during the summer. During the summer, we're us to fast pace. We're used to everything in and out," Garza said.

During the summer, sales top around $1,600 daily, but right now they're averaging around $400. The drop in sales means fewer hours for employees.

Soon they'll have another kind of customer. Winter Texans trying to get away from the harsh cold to a warmer spot for the winter.

Island Services Manager Joe Lobue said they provide rentals and long term stays for visitors. Right now, they're mainly seeing weekend stays.

In the summer, they were around 85 to 95 percent booked up. While it does pick up on the weekends, this time of the year they're only seeing 40 percent in bookings

Lobue says he is hoping upcoming events like the car and bike show happening this month will attract more people to the island.

