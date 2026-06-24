South Padre Island road work near beach access 21 aims to cut flooding

Road construction is underway near Beach Access 21 in South Padre Island.

Crews are working on Ruth Drive, just south of Good Hope Circle. They are installing new storm drain lines to reduce future flooding.

Once complete, the project should make it easier to access the beach.

"This is a complete reconstruction of the road. We're taking the existing road out, reclaiming right-of-ways, and creating more parking and pedestrian access to the beach and improving drainage," SPI Assistant Public Works Director Jon Wilson said.

The project is expected to take about five months to complete.