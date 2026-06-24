x

South Padre Island road work near beach access 21 aims to cut flooding

South Padre Island road work near beach access 21 aims to cut flooding
2 hours 19 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 6:17 PM June 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Road construction is underway near Beach Access 21 in South Padre Island.

Crews are working on Ruth Drive, just south of Good Hope Circle. They are installing new storm drain lines to reduce future flooding.

Once complete, the project should make it easier to access the beach.

"This is a complete reconstruction of the road. We're taking the existing road out, reclaiming right-of-ways, and creating more parking and pedestrian access to the beach and improving drainage," SPI Assistant Public Works Director Jon Wilson said.

The project is expected to take about five months to complete.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days