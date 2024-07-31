South Texas Health Systems hosting back-to-school block party in Edinburg
So many organizations are helping parents get their kids ready for back to school, and now that includes South Texas Health Systems.
STHS spokesperson Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their big back to school block party.
The event is scheduled for Saturday at the parking lot of STHS Children's Hospital in Edinburg.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2