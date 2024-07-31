x

South Texas Health Systems hosting back-to-school block party in Edinburg

South Texas Health Systems hosting back-to-school block party in Edinburg
5 hours 3 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 3:19 PM July 31, 2024 in News - Local

So many organizations are helping parents get their kids ready for back to school, and now that includes South Texas Health Systems.

STHS spokesperson Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their big back to school block party.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at the parking lot of STHS Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days