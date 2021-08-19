South Texas ISD not requiring masks for students

South Texas ISD is not requiring students to mask up.

Monday marked the first day of school for many children in the Rio Grande Valley, and though Hidalgo County announced their mask mandate last week, South Texas Independent School District decided not to enforce the measure on their campuses.

Now, some parents with children in STISD say they're worried for their children's safety this coming school year.

"My child is a 10th grader," said Stefanie Herweck, who's child attends STISD. "He has a lung disease, and while he has now been vaccinated, we don't know how dangerous it's going to be."

In a statement, the district said they would continue to "work with local and county officials, legal counsel, sister districts and district personnel to address the ongoing public health emergency."

On Friday, the Hidalgo County issued the mask mandate for all public and private school students, staff, and visitors; however, the order allowed districts to opt-out.