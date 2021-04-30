x

South Texas Select Showcase Hosts Day Two of Youth Camp

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Saturday, June 22 2019 Jun 22, 2019 June 22, 2019 9:52 PM June 22, 2019 in Sports

MCALLEN - The South Texas Select Showcase hosting day two of their youth camp for athletes in 8th grade and below.

The young athletes coming out working on the fundamentals of football. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.

